Self-radicalised man arrested for letter threatening to turn Jakarta into Marawi

JAKARTA: Indonesian police have arrested the person responsible for leaving a threatening letter and an Islamic State (IS) flag at the police headquarters in Kebayoran Lama, South Jakarta earlier this week.

In a statement released to the media on Sunday (Jul 9), police said 19-year-old Ghilman Omar Harridhi was arrested on Friday at 9pm local time near his home in Kebayoran Lama.



Ghilman had been self-radicalised since 2015 and followed various radical groups on instant messaging application Telegram.

"He pledged allegiance to IS on his own in the middle of this year with text messages he received from the Khilafah Islamiah Telegram group," said national police spokesman Brigadier General Rikwanto in the statement.



Brigadier General Rikwanto added that Ghilman began physically conditioning himself with an exercise routine after pledging allegiance to the militant group. He also practised shooting with a bow and arrows to prepare himself to conduct attacks whenever instructed by the Telegram groups.



On Tuesday, Ghilman went to the police headquarters on his motorcycle and left a note written by himself threatening to turn Jakarta into a war zone like the Philippine city of Marawi.



Police in Jakarta have stepped up their vigilance and security after becoming the target of a spate of recent terrorist attacks.