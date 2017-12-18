Semi-nude body of murder victim found under Klang bridge

SHAH ALAM: The semi-nude body of a woman, believed to have been bludgeoned, was found under an overhead bridge in the Malaysian town of Klang on Monday morning (Dec 18).



The 37-year-old woman, who is divorced and a mother of two, was almost naked with her shorts and underwear lowered to her ankles.

A 54-year-old man and two other people have been detained for questioning.

According to Klang (South) police chief Shamsul Amar Ramli, the victim suffered bruises above the right eye and a bump on the forehead.



"The woman was probably killed elsewhere before her semi-nude body was dumped at the area,” he said in a statement.



The police chief added that based on initial investigations, the victim had been arrested for a drug-related offence and her two children, aged 10 and 15, were under the care of a sibling in Shah Alam.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The Star reported that the victim had lost contact with her family two years ago.