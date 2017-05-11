Senator Larissa Waters first to breastfeed in Australian parliament

CANBERRA, Australia: Queensland senator Larissa Waters has made history by becoming the first politician to breastfeed in Australia's parliament.

During a voting session at the nation's Parliament House in Canberra on Tuesday (May 9), Ms Waters fed her two-month-old daughter Alia Joy. The co-deputy leader for the Australian Green's party was making her first appearance in Parliament since giving birth.

Commenting on the milestone on her Twitter page, Ms Waters said that she was "proud" that Alia was the first baby to be breastfed in federal Parliament.

"We need more women and parents in Parliament," she added.



Speaking to BBC World Service, Waters said that while she found it "frankly ridiculous" that feeding her baby has become international news, she wanted to send a message to young women that they can become "both parliamentarians and moms".

In a separate Twitter post on Wednesday, Waters referenced an incident in 2003 involving Victorian Labor MP Kirstie Marshall who was ejected from parliament for breastfeeding her 11-day-old daughter in Parliament to highlight the progress made in this area.