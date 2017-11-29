Senior citizen beaten, robbed in Penang during morning walk: Report

PENANG: A 66-year-old woman was beaten and robbed of her jewellery during a morning walk with friends in Simpang Amat in Penang on Monday (Nov 27).

According to the Star, the woman and her two friends aged 70 and 78 ran when two men got out of a car and gave chase at about 6.30am in Taman Tambun Indah.



Her friends fell in the attempt to escape and sustained minor injuries.

The incident was caught on closed-circuit television (CCTV) which showed the woman being beaten by one of the robbers while another pinned her to the ground.





The 66-year-old was sent to Sungai Bakap Hospital for outpatient treatment.

The Star quoted the police as saying that the victims were unable to identify their attackers as it was dark.

“We managed to obtain a CCTV footage of the robbery but it was too blur to make out the (car) registration number," OCPD Supt Shafee Abd Samad said.

“The case is being investigated as causing hurt while committing a robbery under Section 394 of the Penal Code,” he added.