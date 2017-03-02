Seoul worried about calls in China against South Korea firms over THAAD

SEOUL: South Korea said on Thursday it was concerned about growing calls in China to put South Korean companies at a disadvantage over Beijing's objections to the planned deployment of the U.S. THAAD anti-missile defence system.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Cho June-hyuck told a briefing that the system was strictly for defensive purposes and it had no plans to change the scheduled deployment.

