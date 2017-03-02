Seoul worried about calls in China against South Korea firms over THAAD
South Korea said on Thursday it was concerned about growing calls in China to put South Korean companies at a disadvantage over Beijing's objections to the planned deployment of the U.S. THAAD anti-missile defence system.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Cho June-hyuck told a briefing that the system was strictly for defensive purposes and it had no plans to change the scheduled deployment.
