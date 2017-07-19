Seven killed as India floods death toll rises to 83

AHMEDABAD, India: The death toll from severe monsoon flooding across India rose to at least 83 with seven more fatalities confirmed in western Gujarat state in the last twenty-four hours, officials said on Tuesday (Jul 18).

Gujarat and northeastern Assam state have been hardest hit by the deluge.

A.J Shah, director of relief operations with the Gujarat government, confirmed seven deaths in the state since Monday.

"Two persons drowned, four died after they were struck by lightning (in separate incidents) and the body of one of the four persons who were swept away in a river three days back was recovered," Shah said.

At least 18 people have now lost their lives in Gujarat since the monsoon intensified across the western state.

In hilly Assam 60 people have been killed and a state-wide emergency relief operation has been underway since the wet season arrived in April.

Advertisement Advertisement

At least five people were killed by a landslide last week in a remote village in Arunachal Pradesh state along the border with China.

Pockets of the eastern states of Odisha and Bihar have also been affected by torrential rains and flash floods.

The government has called in the army to help with relief and rescue operations in some parts of the worst-hit states.