Shanghai police officer punished for knocking down woman with child

SHANGHAI: A police officer has been punished after he was filmed knocking down a woman and a child to the ground, according to a Shanghai police statement on Saturday (Sep 2).

The incident, which happened on Friday, saw a woman with a child in her arm tussling with an officer over a parking fine, before she is tackled to the ground along with the toddler.

According to the South China Morning Post, the police statement said the woman argued with the officer, shoved and obstructed him from doing his work.

The statement added the officer then knocked down the woman along with the child, which was an "overreaction" which he "did not take into account the safety of the child", causing minor injuries to both of them.



The police also said the officer has been given a serious warning about his conduct, which the Shanghai Daily newspaper said meant he cannot be promoted or be given a pay rise for 18 months.