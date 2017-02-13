Shares of companies tied to missing China-born billionaire fall in Shanghai

HONG KONG: Listed firms controlled by Tomorrow Holdings, the company run by missing China-born businessman Xiao Jianhua, fell on Monday after mystery over his exit from Hong Kong deepened, with reports that he was whisked from a hotel in a wheelchair.

Xiao left the luxury Four Seasons hotel in the heart of the financial centre in a wheelchair in the early hours of Jan. 27 with his head covered, a source close to the businessman told Reuters.

Shares in firms directly or indirectly controlled by Tomorrow Group extended losses from last week, with Baotou Huazi Industry Co Ltd and Baotou Tomorrow Technology both declining more than 3 percent.

Xishui Strong Year Co Ltd Inner Mongolia fell 1.5 percent. The benchmark Shanghai index edged up 0.3 percent.

