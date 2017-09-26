Shooting 'incident' near residence of Duterte: Officials

MANILA: A shooting incident took place on Tuesday (Sep 26) close to the Manila residence of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, a spokesman for his security detail said, but an official from the presidential palace said Duterte was not there at the time.

The incident took place in Malacanang Park, the base of Duterte's guard unit and close to his Bahay ng Pagbabago residence, Presidential Security Group spokesman Mike Aquino said in a text message to reporters. He said the unit was investigating the incident and had no more details.

DZMM radio reported that one person was wounded.

An official from the presidential palace, who asked not to be identified because he was not authorised to speak to the media, told reporters Duterte was not there at the time.