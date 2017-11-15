Shot North Korean defector suffered massive internal injuries - surgeon

SEOUL: The North Korean soldier who was shot while defecting to South Korea on Monday suffered massive internal damage, the surgeon leading his treatment said on Wednesday.

"I've never seen such injuries outside of a textbook in more than 20 years of my career," Lee Cook-jong, the surgeon in charge of the soldier, said at a media briefing.

The soldier was being operated upon for a second time on Wednesday, the hospital treating him said.

