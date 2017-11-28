Siblings involved in Malaysia religious school fire get two months' jail

KUALA LUMPUR: Two siblings linked to the fire at a religious school in Malaysia were sentenced to two months jail each on Tuesday (Nov 28) for consuming drugs.

The brothers, aged 16 and 17, pleaded guilty at the Magistrate’s Court for Children in Kuala Lumpur.

They had committed the offence inside a toilet at D7 Office, Criminal Investigation Department, Contingent Police Headquarters at 11.35 am on Sep 16.

At least 23 people - 21 students and two staff members - were killed in the fire at Pusat Tahfiz Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurakmal Farhan Aziz told the media that magistrate Zilfinaz Abbas ordered the brothers' sentences to run from Sep 16, the day they were arrested.

She said the court also imposed an undeposited bond of RM5,000 (S$1,638) with one surety each on the duo and ordered them to report to the national Anti-Drugs Agency twice a month, accompanied by their mother, for two years.

The proceeding was conducted in camera as the two who were represented by counsel Haijan Omar, were juveniles.