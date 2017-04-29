Singapore deeply concerned over N Korea's 'deliberate, provocative' actions: PM Lee

MANILA: In the wake of a failed missile test by North Korea early Saturday (Apr 29), heightened tensions on the Korean Peninsula continued to be a focus at this year’s ASEAN Summit, with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong the latest among leaders to call North Korea’s actions “clear violations” of UN Security Council Resolutions.

Mr Lee included North Korea in his intervention points at a retreat during the ASEAN Summit on Saturday (Apr 29). "Singapore is deeply concerned by the series of deliberate and provocative actions by the DPRK, including its two nuclear tests in January and September last year, and the successive ballistic missile launches this year, including one earlier today," he said.



Mr Lee said North Korea’s actions are a grave threat to regional peace, security and stability, and urged ASEAN members to stand united in calling for the reclusive country to cease all provocative actions and “return to the path of dialogue”.



Following Friday’s meeting with his peers, Singapore's Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan had also urged North Korea to comply with international law, saying escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula will result in “horrendous human suffering” should miscalculations or hostilities break out.







Mr Lee also called on ASEAN to stand united in ensuring peace and stability is maintained in the South China Sea, even though not all of the grouping's member countries are claimant states. He said ASEAN has common interests in ensuring freedom of navigation and overflight, as well as the need for peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance to international law.



"Any mishaps at sea could escalate into conflicts and threaten regional peace and stability,” said Prime Minister Lee. "Therefore, we are happy that the situation on the ground has improved and ASEAN member states and China are making progress towards finalising a framework of the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea by mid-2017."

Mr Lee added that the MFA-to-MFA hotline, which was discussed last year, was tested out last week.

He also highlighted the growing threat of terrorism, noting that ISIS is active in the region and creating a Wilayat, or "pockets of territory" in the Southern Philippines. PM Lee called on ASEAN nations to continue to share intelligence as a means of combating the issue.



He also noted that the bloc is rightly engaging external partners such as China and the US, especially as both set “new directions in security, trade policy and other issues”. Mr Lee said it is important to signal that ASEAN wants to strengthen its relationship with both big powers.