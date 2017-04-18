Singapore doctor offers to waive surgery costs for injured Indonesian graft investigator

JAKARTA: A doctor in Singapore has offered to waive the surgery costs for prominent Indonesian corruption investigator Novel Baswedan, who is currently seeking medical treatment there after acid was thrown on his face.

Vice-Chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) Laode Muhammad Syarif told media on Tuesday (Apr 18) that the doctor, who was identified only as Dr Tan, made the offer when he learnt that his patient was a graft investigator.

"He (the doctor) did it out of compassion. But, I told Dr Tan there was no need to ... The Indonesian government will bear the costs. But, he (Dr Tan) said the costs of the operation will be waived because Mr Novel is fighting for a cause," said Mr Laode in a parliament meeting.



Mr Novel was walking home from a mosque when he had acid thrown in his face by assailants on a motorbike. He now suffers blurred vision in his left eye and requires surgery.

Mr Novel, who has been warded in the Singapore General Hospital for a week, was leading KPK's investigations into a major US$170 million graft case that has implicated senior politicians.



President Widodo condemned the act and urged police to track down the assailants.