Singapore-Indonesia Leaders' Retreat in September to mark 50 years of ties

JAKARTA: Indonesian President Joko Widodo is expected to meet with Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong around September this year for their Leaders' Retreat in Singapore.

Senior Minister of State for Defence and Foreign Affairs Maliki Osman said this will be the climax towards the celebration of 50 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

"We have started planning, our staff has started planning to commemorate this very important year and we look forward to the Leaders’ Retreat in Singapore around September this year," said Dr Maliki when speaking with reporters after meeting Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi on the sidelines of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) Summit in Jakarta on Monday (6 Mar).

During the meeting, Dr Maliki and Ms Retno discussed how to encourage the younger generation to continue enhancing bilateral ties for the next 50 years and beyond.

"We know that the earlier generation share a lot of history together and moving forward the younger generation should also try to understand history and create their own history together so that the relationship between Indonesia and Singapore can continue to go on to greater heights," said Dr Maliki.

Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean is also in Jakarta to attend the IORA Summit as a special envoy of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Mr Teo met with Indonesia's Coordinating Minister for Politics, Legal and Security Affairs Wiranto.



During their meeting Mr Teo and Mr Wiranto reaffirmed the excellent defence ties, and welcomed closer cooperation in defence and counter-terrorism.



In a statement issued by Singapore's Foreign Ministry, both leaders exchanged views on regional security issues, including the terrorist threats posed by the Islamic State (IS) militant group, and the importance of enhancing regional cooperation in cyber-security.



Mr Teo also met Indonesia's Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Luhut Pandjaitan, Defence Minister Ryamizard Ryacudu, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, and Golkar Chairman Setya Novanto.



Mr Teo continues his visit in Jakarta today, and Wednesday.