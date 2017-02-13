Singapore, Malaysia police crack down on 'Africa scam' with more than 100 victims

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia and Singapore authorities have thwarted four syndicates behind an "Africa scam", where more than 100 victims suffered total losses exceeding S$6.4 million in fake online relationships.



Thirty-four people have been arrested in various states, 13 of whom were Nigerians, according to the authorities on Monday (Feb 13).

The victims, mostly women, were approached online under the pretext of entering relationships. They were then conned into transferring funds into bank accounts and were usually told the money was needed to release gifts being held up at customs or in some cases to release their supposed partners from immigration.

Malaysia's Commercial Crimes Department and Singapore's Commercial Affairs Department said they successfully cracked down on the "Africa scam". (Photo: Sumisha Naidu)

