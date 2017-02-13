Singapore, Malaysia police crack down on 'Africa scam' with more than 100 victims

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia and Singapore authorities have thwarted four syndicates behind an "Africa scam", where more than 100 victims suffered total losses exceeding S$6.4 million in fake online relationships.



Thirty-four people have been arrested in various states, 13 of whom were Nigerians, according to the authorities on Monday (Feb 13).

The victims, mostly women, were approached online under the pretext of entering relationships. They were then conned into transferring funds into bank accounts and were usually told the money was needed to release gifts being held up at customs or in some cases to release their supposed partners from immigration.

Malaysia's Commercial Crimes Department and Singapore's Commercial Affairs Department said they successfully cracked down on the "Africa scam". (Photo: Sumisha Naidu)

The scammers got to know their victims in Singapore and Malaysia through social media , usually under the pretext of entering a relationship.

At some point along the way, the scammers would tell their victims they were sending them gifts or even coming to visit them.

That was when things would go wrong - the victims would be asked to transfer money to bank accounts supposedly belonging to customs or immigration to secure the release of the gifts or the person themselves.



David Chew from Singapore Commercial Affairs Department said: "These guys are on the internet, posing as doctors, professionals, making friends with people around the world...The modalities in which you can cheat a person's trust is multifaceted."

Police believe there are more scammers out there.



In 2016 alone, more than 2000 investigation papers were opened over this type of scheme in Malaysia.