Singapore's Jumbo Seafood opens its first Beijing outlet

SINGAPORE: Jumbo Seafood, a popular dining outlet in Singapore, opened its first branch in Beijing on Wednesday (Jul 12).

The restaurant is located at Beijing's bustling Shin Kong Place, in the heart of the city's financial district.

Entrance to JUMBO Seafood Restaurant, Beijing. (Photo: Jumbo Group)

The 6,500-square-feet Beijing outlet is Jumbo Group's fourth in China, and its first outside Shanghai.



In a media release, the company said that it plans to open more Jumbo Seafood outlets in major cities in China, as well as explore acquisitions, joint ventures and strategic alliances to expand its network.

The company added that it is also considering opening outlets in other Asian markets like Indonesia, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan and Thailand over the next few years.

Jumbo Group currently has outlets in Singapore, China, Japan and Vietnam.