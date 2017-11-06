Singapore, Thailand to step up maritime cooperation and counter-terrorism efforts

SINGAPORE: Singapore and Thailand has vowed to work together in areas of mutual interest such as maritime security, counter-terrorism and cybersecurity, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said in a news release on Monday (Nov 6).



This comes during Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen's three-day working visit to Thailand, where he called on Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha on Monday afternoon.

"Both sides reiterated the close bilateral relationship, and how both countries could work together in areas of mutual interest, such as maritime security, counter-terrorism and cybersecurity," MINDEF said.

Mr Prayut also affirmed Thailand’s support for Singapore’s upcoming ASEAN chairmanship in 2018.

Dr Ng also met Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Prawit Wongsuwan on the sidelines of Thailand’s Asian Defense and Security Exhibition, where they reaffirmed the excellent bilateral defence ties between both countries, and agreed to strengthen defence cooperation, the ministry said.

"Dr Ng’s visit to Thailand underscores the close and long-standing bilateral defence relationship between Singapore and Thailand," MINDEF said.

"Mutually beneficial interactions have enhanced the professionalism and camaraderie between the officers and men of the two militaries."

The two countries agreed to strengthen defence cooperation, such as through more navy-to-navy interactions, as well as at multilateral forums like the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) and ADMM-Plus.

On his last day of visit, Dr Ng will also interact with Republic of Singapore Air Force personnel training in Thailand on Tuesday.