Singapore to give S$100,000 for humanitarian aid in Rakhine

SINGAPORE: Singapore will contribute S$100,000 towards humanitarian efforts in Myanmar's Rakhine state through the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance (AHA Centre).

Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs and Health Amrin Amin announced the contribution at a ministerial meeting on disaster management in Luang Prabang, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a press release on Thursday (Oct 19).

At the meeting, ASEAN ministers discussed how the scope of the AHA Centre could be expanded to provide humanitarian aid for "human-induced crises" in the future, SCDF said.

The centre has responded to recent disasters in the region and provided assistance to Northern Vietnam floods victims, displaced communities in Marawi in the Philippines and the Rakhine state in Myanmar.

More than half a million Rohingya have fled Rakhine after Rohingya militants attacked Myanmar police posts on Aug 25, triggering a military crackdown.