Singaporean and Malaysian journalists arrested in Myanmar for using drones: Report
SINGAPORE: A Singaporean journalist has been arrested in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar for using a drone to take pictures, according to Myanmar news reports on Friday (Oct 27).
The Myanmar media identified the detained journalists as Singaporean Lau Hon Meng, 44, and Malaysian Mok Choy Lin, 47.
Channel NewsAsia understands that the Singaporean arrested is currently a journalist with the Turkish Radio and Television Corporation.
Investigations into the incident are ongoing.