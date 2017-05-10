Singaporean charged with attempted murder over Brisbane hammer attack: Australian police

SINGAPORE: Australian authorities have charged a 31-year-old Singaporean man with one count of attempted murder, Queensland police said on Wednesday (May 10).

In an announcement on their website, police said the alleged murder attempt on a 20-year-old woman took place at Norman Park in Brisbane on Monday.

They confirmed that the alleged attack happened at around 9.30pm at a Norman Avenue residence, and that the woman had been hit on the head with a hammer and stabbed multiple times.

Authorities also said that the man had fled the scene on foot after the incident. He was arrested on Tuesday afternoon after a manhunt was launched, according to reports.

"Officers responded to the scene and the woman was transported to the Princess Alexandria Hospital with non-life threatening injuries," the statement said.

The man is due to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Thursday, it added.

The suspect was identified in Australian media reports as Brian Tan Guan Wen. TV footage uploaded on Twitter by 7 News Queensland showed the man sitting on a sofa before he was surrounded by policemen.