Singaporean couple killed in motorcycle accident in Thailand: Reports

PHATTHALUNG: A Singaporean couple were killed in a motorcycle accident in southern Thailand's Phatthalung province on New Years' Eve.

According to local media outlet Thai Rath, the Singapore-registered motorbike they were on skidded at a bend before crashing into a stationary vehicle.

The rider, Mr Ng Yong Sing, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene, reported local daily newspaper Khao Sod.

Khao Sod added that his pillion, Ms Vanalyn Png, 22, was taken to Srinagarind Hospital and treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Ms Png's brother Jervis posted on Facebook on Monday morning (Jan 1) that his sister had died in hospital.

"Vanalyn was sent to the hospital with broken arms and internal bleeding in her head and abdominal. The doctors tried hard but they couldn't save her," he wrote.

"Vanalyn fought the battle bravely and she lost," he added.

Photos of the accident scene circulating on the Internet showed a wrecked yellow motorcycle lying by the side of the road with paramedics tending to the victims in a ditch below a curved bend.

Channel NewsAsia has contacted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Singapore Embassy in Bangkok for comments.

The couple are the sixth and seventh Singaporeans to be killed in overseas traffic accidents in December 2017.

Three family members were killed in a highway accident in Arizona on Dec 22, 2017 after the silver Hyundai sedan they were in collided head-on with a Dodge van. A fourth Singaporean in the car suffered injuries.



A day before that, Singaporean Ms Koh Yuan Ling died after in a car crash in South Africa. Her sister, who was also involved in the crash, has since been discharged from hospital.

Prior to that on Dec 11, Singaporean Seow Kai Yuan was driving in New Zealand when a head-on crash happened. Mr Seow died, while two others were injured.