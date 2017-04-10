Singaporean, Malaysian burned to death in Muar car accident

MUAR, Malaysia: A Singaporean man and Malaysian woman were killed after their car crashed into a Telekom Malaysia utility box near Muar, Johor on Monday morning (Apr 10).

The two were burned to death after the car, which was travelling from Bakri towards Air Hitam, burst into flames following the crash at around 4am, police said.

Authorities identified the Singaporean victim as a 55-year-old man named Jackson and said the Malaysian woman with him was 35-year-old Chan Choon Siang.

A third person who was sitting in the front passenger seat when the accident happened, 44-year-old Singaporean Lynette Lim, suffered shoulder injuries and is receiving treatment at Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital in Muar.

"Members of the public who were at the accident location contacted police and the fire department to help put out the fire," Muar police chief Azman Ayob said. "However, when they arrived, the fire had already flared up and the driver together with the passenger at the back seat had been badly burnt inside the vehicle."

Malaysian police are investigating.