Singaporean man killed in Perth car crash

PERTH: A Singaporean man was killed in a car crash in Perth, Australia, when his car collided head-on with another vehicle, local media reported on Monday (Jun 5).

The man was driving with his partner and two children along Indian Ocean Drive south of Lancelin when his car collided with a red four-wheel-drive towing a caravan travelling in the opposite direction, The West Australian reported.

He reportedly died at the scene. His family was taken to Joondalup Hospital along with the driver of the other vehicle. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

According to The West Australian, it is believed that the man's car drifted to the wrong side of the road before smashing into the other vehicle.

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) expressed its condolences and said that it had sent a consular officer to provide assistance to the family.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“MFA expresses its deepest condolences to the family of the Singaporean who perished in the tragic car accident in Perth, Australia," an MFA spokesperson said. "The Singapore High Commission in Canberra has sent a consular officer to Perth to provide the necessary assistance to the family and their next-of-kin during this difficult time.”