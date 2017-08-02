Singaporean Terry Yee pleads not guilty to abusing Puchong dog Furby

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia: A Singaporean man who was caught on CCTV camera abusing a dog pleaded not guilty to animal abuse on Wednesday (Aug 2).



57-year-old Terry Yee Kok Chew was charged in court and released on RM3,000 (S$951) bail pending trial, Malaysia's Attorney-General Mohamed Apandi Ali confirmed to Channel NewsAsia.

Shortly before 9pm on Apr 2, Yee was caught on CCTV repeatedly hitting the dog, called Furby, which belonged to security guards at a residential estate in Taman Melody, Puchong.



The video shows Yee falling off his bike after being startled by the dog. He then grabbed the dog by its scruff and hit it repeatedly with a helmet.

CCTV footage of Terry Yee abusing a dog after the dog caused him to fall off his bicycle. (Photo: YouTube/John Miller)

In an interview with TheStarTV, Yee claimed that the dog had attacked him six times prior to the incident, and that he had also lost an engagement ring in a previous attack.

He said he had "snapped" on that particular day, after the multiple attacks and the security guards' inaction towards the alleged attacks.



"I do apologise that I went overboard and hit the dog to the point I shouldn’t have. I love dogs; I love animals," Yee told TheStarTV.



If found guilty, Yee can be fined RM50,000, jailed for a year or both.

Yee will be back in court on Sep 4.

The Petaling Jaya Veterinary Office is taking care of the dog.