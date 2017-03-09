Sister of Malaysian in North Korea wants her family home

KUALA LUMPUR: The sister of a Malaysian woman who is stranded in Pyongyang simply wants her family home.



Iza Karmila Ramli and her three children were about to board a plane out of North Korea when they were stopped by authorities.

In a Facebook post on Thursday (Mar 9), Ms Iza's elder sister Izlinda wrote: "It breaks my heart hearing Zhafira's voice", referring to her niece, Ms Iza's daughter, who is with her in Pyongyang.

Ms Izlinda said she had heard her niece saying: "Zhafira wants to go to Malaysia, but the aeroplane is spoilt."

Ms Iza is the wife of Mohd Nor Azrin Md Zain, a counsellor with the Malaysian embassy in Pyongyang.

Earlier on Tuesday, a man claiming to be Ms Iza's cousin, Kamil Ghazali, said she had been about to board a flight to Malaysia with the children when they were stopped by local authorities.

This happened on the day North Korea temporarily banned all Malaysians from leaving the country until its conflict with Malaysia over the death of a North Korean believed to be Kim Jong Un's half-brother was "properly solved".

Ms Iza was one of 11 Malaysians who were stranded in Pyongyang after the ban was imposed. As of Thursday evening, there were just nine of the Malaysians left in North Korea after two people working with the United Nations' World Food Programme were allowed to leave for Beijing.

Channel NewsAsia understands they will be flying home to Kuala Lumpur on Thursday night.

