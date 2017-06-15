Six crewmen missing after oil tanker reportedly sinks off Malaysia

JOHOR BAHRU: Six crewmen were reported missing after an oil tanker was believed to have exploded and capsized 4.6 nautical miles off Tanjung Pengelih, Johor, on Thursday (Jun 15).

All the missing crewmen were Indonesians identified as Akhmad Faharuddin, 35, Muhamad Heri Hernanda, 28, Raden Abdur Rahem, 31, Rendy Alamanda,28, Sulkifli, 39, and Yohanis Sumari, 35.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) deputy director-general (Operations) Rear Admiral Datuk Mohd Taha Ibrahim said the tanker, MT Putri Sea, was laden with crude oil and was registered at the Port of Malabo, Equatorial Guinea.

"The ship is 46.4 metres long and has six crewmen of Indonesian nationality aged between 28 and 39," he said in a statement on Thursday.

He said the MMEA received a notification about the missing oil tanker from the Singapore Police Coast Guard (SPCG) at about 5am after the agent failed to contact the ship.

A boat from the "Tanjung Sedili Maritime District was deployed to run a check and arrived at the location at 6.15am, but no ship was sighted," he said.

However, Mohd Taha said there were signs of oil spill around the area.

The search and rescue operation to find the missing tanker and its crewmen was launched at 12.30pm, he added.