Six South Korean soldiers hurt, seventh dies in training session, army official says

SEOUL: An explosion during an artillery exercise on Friday injured six South Korean soldiers and killed a seventh, a South Korean army official told Reuters.

The incident did not have anything to do with North Korea, said the official, who declined to be identified as he was not authorised to speak to the media. The blast took place during a regular training session, the official added.

A military spokesman could not immediately be reached.

The neighbours technically remain at war, since the 1950-1953 Korean War concluded in a ceasefire.

