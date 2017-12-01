Skyscraper fire kills 10 in northern Chinese city of Tianjin

BEIJING: A skyscraper fire in the northern Chinese port city of Tianjin killed 10 and injured five early on Friday (Dec 1), state media reported.

The fire broke out around 4am on the 38th floor of a serviced apartment building near the city centre, the official Xinhua news agency said.

Xinhua said the fire had been extinguished and that early indications were that the blaze was caused by renovation materials. State broadcaster CCTV said renovation workers working on site were among the casualties.

Fire safety has come under scrutiny in China after a deadly blaze last month killed 19 in the far southern fringe of Beijing, which has led to citywide evictions seen by some people as unfairly targeting the vulnerable underclass.

Tianjin party secretary Li Hongzhong said authorities would carry out citywide fire safety inspections in response to Friday's blaze, the official Tianjin Daily reported.

