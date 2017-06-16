Small explosive device wounds one in Bangkok: Police

BANGKOK: A small explosion in Thailand's capital, Bangkok, wounded one person on Friday, police said, adding that the device was a "ping pong" bomb hidden in a plastic bag.

#Breaking - This comes a day after a suspect in connection to the May 22 hospital bomb was arrested. Prev there were two small blasts. https://t.co/QiDx3PpQhz — Saksith Saiyasombut (@SaksithCNA) June 16, 2017





Breaking: a small explosive device wounds one on Sumhumvit 40,

opposite Major Ekkamai in Bangkok (photo Bkk Met Police) pic.twitter.com/x86jwAwOnW — Panu Wongcha-um (@panuw) June 16, 2017





The blast came a day after authorities said they had arrested a suspect in connection with an explosion last month at a military-run hospital in Bangkok that injured more than 20 people.

"It was in a plastic bag hidden in a bush and city cleaning staff went to pick it out and opened it, that was when it exploded," a police officer at the scene told Reuters.

