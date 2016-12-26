Small fortunes in dust: Myanmar’s riverside gold miners

MYITKYINA, Myanmar: She has one of those magnetic smiles. Teeth are missing and her lips have been cracked from decades in the sun, but warmth leaps from the face of La Moe.

Toiling in a dug out crevice on the banks of the Irrawaddy River, her back is bent as she scrapes rock and river soil into a large sieve, peering for fleeting flickers of gold.

Under the shadow from a wide-brimmed wicker hat, her wizened brow betrays her five decades of life. “I’m getting old and weak,” she smiles.

La Moe has been mining here for 30 years.

Most of the gold miners here, those literally scratching livings from the earth, do call somewhere else home. They have come, not to find a fortune but freedom.

These miners – from young single women to young families and elders – are their own masters; they answer to no employer. And the money is good, at least compared to other work.

It is the first week on site for Set Yar Min, a mellow, shy 21-year-old. He is learning the craft of agitating murky dark soil to reveal heavier gold at the bottom of his pan. If he gets it right he could earn up to five US dollars a day.





The faces of the men and women working by the river.

“There is daily work here. But in my town, work is so scarce,” he said, explaining how he travelled from Wet Let, near the national capital Naypyidaw.

“I have my own job. So, I don’t need to worry and I can support my family. There are difficulties but it will be fine if I struggle.”

Just 50 metres along, not far from where the muddied river known locally as Mali Kha flows, a quartet are working on a more collective scale. Along with their panning, they process the ubiquitous river stones, which are then heaved onto a flatbed truck. That work is more muscle than mastery and the pay reflects the fact.





The workers can make US$23 per truckload of river stones.

Htet Htet Aung, 19, explains that even though he could earn more in the notorious jade mines in Hpa-kan, a few hours drive to the west – he prefers the relative safety of the sleepy state capital.

“There, it is dangerous. We are afraid because we heard there were bombings and also fighting. That’s why,” he said.

His gold endeavour is not risk free, however. He and his counterparts use mercury to more easily extract the valuable metal.





There are fears that continued mining will cause damaging environmental impacts to the river.

Mercury is known to be highly toxic, no less to water than human health, and has recently been detected in waterways in Yangon, nearly the country’s length away.

Its use on a global scale has concerned international agencies, while local environment groups have previously had gold mining in Kachin in their crosshairs due to the chilling risks.

Yet no major report has been done locally for more than ten years and several non-government organisations in Myitkyina concede there are bigger priorities now in the state.





Mercury is frequently used to process the gold.

Awareness is very limited too at the source but the miners say there is little choice in the matter anyway. Mercury is cheap and available. It means more meals on their tables and cash in their wallets.

“We only have food by doing this work,” said mother of two Ei Ei Win. Her children play around the makeshift shafts, oblivious to any danger or the hardships their parents endure.

She does it for them and their futures.

“I have a plan to send them to pre-school in the village. I want them to be educated persons,” she explained. “I will make as much money as I can to support them. I don’t want them to work like me.”





Children can be seen playing around the work sites.

Others like La Moe do not have many others to consider when work starts daily at dawn. She moved to Kachin to marry her husband 30 years ago and started mining then too. He and her son have since died.

“There is nobody to look after me. There’s only me at home,” she said. “I will keep doing this because I have no alternative.”





La Moe says the work is getting more difficult over time.

She speaks of a time when the river was narrower and the gold she sought hid closer to the surface. Indeed she has seen things change dramatically in three decades.

She gets back to work though, slapping and shovelling in the shade, little time for memory but still all teeth.

