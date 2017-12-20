Small island off Sabah coast hit by strong winds

LABUAN: Strong winds accompanied by torrential rain battered several parts of Labuan on Wednesday, including the island resort of Pulau Rusukan Kecil.

Labuan, a federal territory of Malaysia, is located off the coast of Sabah.



The winds tore off roofs, felled trees, damaged a tourist boat and caused a wooden observatory tower to collapse on the island.

The jetty connecting the boat to the island also partly collapsed and a section of the boardwalk was lifted and blown away by the wind.

Popular Pulau Rusukan Kecil hit by extreme weather





While the resort staff were safe, its property and facilities were affected.

Tourist boat operator, SS Speed Boat Enterprise manager Mohamad Rosli Ramani told Bernama the extreme weather has stopped all boating activities.

“We hope no boat operator takes the risk of ferrying tourists to the island as the winds and waves are too strong and big for small boats.

“The winds we are experiencing right now are like nothing we have experienced before,” he noted.

