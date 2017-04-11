Snake rescued from drug den goes to rehab in Sydney prison

SYDNEY: An Australian python that was discovered in a police raid on a drug den, is one of many reptiles going to "rehab" in prisons, the New South Wales Corrective Services said on Tuesday (Apr 11).



The python, which according to the Department of Justice, cannot be named for legal reasons, spent six weeks detoxifying and being cared for by inmates, at the purpose built Wildlife Care Centre at the John Morony Correctional Complex in Windsor.



According to senior overseer of the programme Ian Mitchell, the python had absorbed methamphetamine, or ice, through its skin, and required time to recuperate.



"It takes time for the drug to leave the snake's system but through our assistance, we managed to calm it down after several months and bring it back to its routine feeding patterns," Mitchell said.



The prison runs the center as part of an initiative to rehabilitate minimum-security inmates, who feed, clean and tend to the reptiles, as well as treat them for minor illnesses while they recover.



Assistant Commissioner at Corrective Services NSW James Koulouris told Xinhua on Tuesday that the benefits of these initiatives are part of a broader emphasis on community safety.

"The Wildlife Care Center in Windsor is one of many initiatives that Corrective Services NSW undertakes as part of our framework emphasising offender rehabilitation," Koulouris said. "These programmes allow for supervised interaction with the community for inmates, and instills in them a sense of responsibility and service. This leads to better outcomes upon their release, and keeps our communities safer."



Over 40 snakes, 15 lizards, and five turtles have been looked after by inmates in the center over the past year, with the animals then being handed over to animal welfare authorities once their rehabilitation is complete.