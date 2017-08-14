Some batches of Ribena recalled in Malaysia after 'manufacturing error'

KUALA LUMPUR: Japanese beverage company Suntory has issued a recall for some of its Ribena cordial drinks in Malaysia.



In a press release on Friday (Aug 11), Suntory's regional general manager for Malaysia, Hong Kong and Singapore Lee Hon Tong said: "We wish to announce that during a routine quality check in our factory, we found one error in our manufacturing process."

Suntory did not elaborate or disclose further details of the error.

As a careful measure, Lee added that the company had taken "a voluntary decision" to withdraw all Ribena cordial drinks with specified expiry dates from Saturday (Aug 12).

These are the batches of Ribena brands, with their respective expiry dates, that have been recalled:

Ribena Cordial Blackurrant (May until August 2018); Ribena Cordial Blackurrant and Glucose (May until August 2018); Ribena Cordial Blackurrant and Strawberry (February until March 2018); Ribena Cordial Blackurrant and Blueberry (February until March 2018); Ribena Cordial Blackurrant and Apple (April until May 2018).

Lee added that Suntory has also temporarily stopped deliveries for all Ribena cordial drinks from its factory in Shah Alam to its distributors and trading partners.

The company added that the safety of its consumers is of the utmost importance and that it constantly monitors and checks all information related to its product in a safe and effective way.

"We guarantee that we will try our very best to resolve this issue and will announce as soon as we can when we are able to continue our manufacturing process and product deliveries," Lee added.