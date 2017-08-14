Some batches of Ribena withdrawn in Malaysia after 'manufacturing error'

KUALA LUMPUR: Japanese beverage company Suntory said in a media release on Monday (Aug 14) that it has withdrawn "specific batches" of Ribena Concentrate products in Malaysia.



In a letter from Suntory to their trade partners on Friday (Aug 11), Suntory's regional general manager for Malaysia, Hong Kong and Singapore Lee Hon Tong said: "We wish to announce that during a routine quality check in our factory, we found one error in our manufacturing process."

Suntory did not elaborate or disclose further details of the error in their letter.

However, in a media release issued on Monday, the company explained that a "preliminary investigation of the manufacturing process has led us to suspect that the product was exposed to air during the bottling process".

"This appears to cause the product in random bottles to potentially deteriorate in quality earlier than the expiry date."

The company said it had taken "a voluntary decision" to withdraw specific batches of Ribena Concentrate products drinks with specified expiry dates from Aug 12.

"Although not every bottle is affected, consumers are advised not to drink the product if it appears unusual, tastes or smells sourish or if they are in doubt of the quality of the product," Suntory said in its media release.

It said that consumers who are unsure of the quality of their product could call their customer hotline at 1800 88 6200 for more information.

Ready-to-drink products such as Sparkling Ribena, Pouch Pack, packet drinks and PET bottles and pastilles are not affected.

These are the batches of Ribena brands, with their respective expiry dates, that have been recalled:

In its letter to trade partners, Suntory said it has also temporarily stopped deliveries for all Ribena cordial drinks from its factory in Shah Alam to its distributors and trading partners.

The company added that the safety of consumers is its priority and that it "constantly monitors and checks all information related to its product in a safe and effective way".

"We guarantee that we will try our very best to resolve this issue and will announce as soon as we can when we are able to continue our manufacturing process and product deliveries," Mr Lee added.

Channel NewsAsia has reached out to health authorities in Malaysia and Singapore for comment.