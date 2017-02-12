Some civil servants still golfing overseas on sponsored trips: MACC

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has identified several civil servants still adamant in playing golf abroad under the sponsorship of people with vested interests.

Without divulging names, its deputy chief commissioner (operations) Azam Baki said investigations on the civil servants were underway.

"We believe they (the said civil servants) continue to be stubborn and do not take heed of the advice given by MACC Chief Commissioner Dzulkifli Ahmad to cease such activities," he told Bernama recently.

Azam said it was not wrong for civil servants to play golf but it became an issue when they were sponsored by people such as contractors and suppliers, as it might involve bribery and abuse of power.

"It is time for them to be more alert over the repercussions of their own actions," he cautioned.

Azam said the MACC viewed the matter seriously and action had been taken on several individuals found to have frequently gone on trips abroad to play golf with people who had "vested interests".

"Stern action awaits those who persist in this activity, thinking they can escape from the eyes of the MACC," he said, adding that those involved were sponsored for their flight tickets and shopping sprees.

Recently, the MACC detained a ministry secretary-general with the honorific 'Datuk' title who played golf overseas, to facilitate investigations into bribery and abuse of power.