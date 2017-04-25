South Korea confirms North Korean live-fire drill on army anniversary

Asia Pacific

South Korea confirmed on Tuesday that North Korea was carrying out a large-scale live-fire drill in areas around the city of Wonsan.

North Korean soldiers salute bronze statues (not pictured) of North Korea's late founder Kim Il-sung and late leader Kim Jong Il at Mansudae in Pyongyang, in this photo released by Kyodo April 25, 2017, to mark the 85th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People's Army. Kyodo/via REUTERS

South Korea's Office of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a brief statement that the North Korean exercise was under way on Tuesday afternoon.

"Our military is closely monitoring the North Korean military's movement," the office said.

The firing exercise took place on the anniversary of the founding of the North Korean army, amid heightened tension on the Korean peninsula over the North's development of weapons.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Source: Reuters