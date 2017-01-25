South Korea Constitutional Court chief urges ruling on Park impeachment by March 13
The outgoing chief judge of South Korea's Constitutional Court urged the court on Wednesday to conclude the impeachment trial of President Park Geun-hye by March 13, when the retirement of another judge will reduce the nine-judge bench to seven.
Chief Judge Park Han-chul, who himself will be retiring on Jan. 31, said at a hearing that the retirements of two judges may distort the impartiality of the court's ruling.
Park was impeached in December by parliament for violating her constitutional duties over a corruption scandal involving a friend indicted for meddling in state affairs.
(Reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by Michael Perry)
- Reuters