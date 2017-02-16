South Korea court plans to end impeachment hearings on Feb 24: Report

SEOUL: South Korea's Constitutional Court plans to wrap up hearings over parliament's impeachment of President Park Geun-hye on Feb 24, Yonhap News Agency reported on Thursday (Feb 16).

The court did not give a date for giving its verdict after closing arguments but said it would make a swift decision to minimise the gap in the country's leadership, according to Yonhap.

Park was impeached by parliament in December and stripped of her powers pending the court's ruling. If the court upholds the impeachment, a presidential election will be held two months later.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Tony Munroe & Simon Cameron-Moore)