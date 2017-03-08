South Korea court says to rule on President Park's impeachment on Friday

SEOUL: South Korea's Constitutional Court will rule on President Park Geun-hye's impeachment on Friday at 11 a.m. (0200 GMT), a court spokesman said on Wednesday.

The ruling will be televised live, the spokesman said.

Park was impeached by parliament in December and stripped of her powers pending the court's ruling. If the court upholds the impeachment, a presidential election will be held two months later.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Robert Birsel)