South Korea denies reports of Chinese women detained at airport after plastic surgery

SEOUL: A government official has denied that three Chinese women were detained at a South Korea airport for being unrecognisable after they had plastic surgery.



An official with the Ministry of Justice – which oversees the Immigration Department – told Channel NewsAsia on Friday (Oct 13) that no such incident happened in the country.

The story and photo of the three puffy-faced women were widely circulated and picked up by global media.

The ministry official, who refused to be named, said checks were carried out after queries from reporters on the case.

There never was anyone “detained or questioned at the airports because they could not be identified”, he said, adding that the reports were "not true".



On Sunday, Chinese TV presenter Jian Huahua shared a photo on Weibo of the unidentified women sitting at a South Korea airport with their swollen faces swathed in bandages.

In her post - which has now been removed - Jian said the women were unable to leave South Korea due to identification difficulties.