South Korea envoy says discussed ways to gain China, Russia help on North Korea

Yun, Kenji, and Kim pose for photographs before their meeting to talk about North Korean issues at the Iikura guest house in Tokyo

TOKYO:Kim Hong-kyun, South Korea's special representative for Korean peninsula peace and security affairs, said on Tuesday that he discussed ways to gain cooperation from China and Russia in dealing with North Korea.

Kim talked to reporters following talks with his Japanese and U.S. counterparts at a meeting in Tokyo, held amid concerns that it was preparing to conduct a fresh nuclear test or a ballistic missile launch.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Source: Reuters