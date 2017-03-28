South Korea ferry salvors find human remains: Ministry

SEOUL: Salvage workers who raised South Korea's sunken Sewol ferry have found human remains believed to be one of the victims missing since the disaster in 2014, the maritime ministry said on Tuesday (Mar 28).

According to Yonhap news agency, six pieces of human bones were found.

"Six pieces of remains that were found are 4 cm to 18 cm long," Lee Cheol Jo, an official at the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, told a briefing, adding that the remains appeared to have emerged through the vessel's windows.

The official said experts will examine the remains and identify them through DNA testing.

The wreck was brought to the surface last week, nearly three years after it went down killing more than 300 people, and placed onto a semi-submersible ship that will finally bring it to shore.

Almost all the victims were schoolchildren and nine bodies were still unaccounted for, raising the prospect that they could be trapped inside the vessel.

The remains were recovered on board the semi-submersible carrying the ferry, Yonhap news agency said, without immediately giving further details or citing a source.

Yonhap said officials from the National Forensic Service as well as ministry officials and police have been dispatched to the site to identify the remains.

The 145-metre ship was brought to the surface in a complex salvage operation believed to be among the largest recoveries ever of a wreck in one piece.