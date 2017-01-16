South Korea former opposition leader holds lead in presidential favourites poll

SEOUL: South Korea's former opposition party leader Moon Jae-in maintained his lead in a opinion poll for presidential favourites, while former U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon tightened the gap in second place, a Realmeter survey requested by Maeil Business Newspaper showed on Monday.

Support for Moon stood at 26.1 percent, down from 26.8 percent in the previous week while support for Ban ticked up to 22.2 percent from 21.5 percent, the poll showed.

South Korea has been gripped by a political crisis since lawmakers voted overwhelmingly in December to impeach President Park Geun-hye over an influence-peddling scandal. The motion is now with the Constitutional Court and will trigger an early presidential election if upheld.

(Reporting by Christine Kim)