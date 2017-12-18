Police investigating after four babies die within 2 hours at South Korea hospital

SEOUL: South Korea police have launched an investigation after four babies died suddenly over a two-hour period at a hospital last Saturday (Dec 16).

The babies, who were born prematurely, all went into cardiac arrest while they were in incubators at the intensive care unit for newborns at Seoul’s Ewha Womans University Medical Centre.

Staff performed cardiac pulmonary resuscitation on the babies but efforts to revive them were unsuccessful, and they died between 9.31pm and 10.53pm, the hospital said.

At a press conference on Sunday, hospital officials said "four infants encountering a cardiac arrest almost at the same time is rare". They added that the deaths “do not seem to have originated from a contagious cause”.

Family members said the babies all had bloated bellies and difficulty breathing before their deaths, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported.

Investigators from the police and officials from National Forensic Service have searched the hospital. Autopsies will be conducted on the babies to determine the cause of death, Yonhap said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The police and forensic investigators searching the hospital. (Screengrab of APTN video)

Of the 12 remaining newborns in the hospital’s intensive care unit, seven were moved to a different hospital while three were discharged. Two babies remained in the hospital, the report said.

At the press conference, hospital officials issued an apology. “We apologise for this very unprecedented unfortunate situation to the families and relatives of the newborns. We promise to do our best to find out the cause and take action against the cause of this unfortunate incident with our associated institutions."

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon has ordered a swift and thorough investigation into the deaths.

"A tragic incident that shouldn't have happened has happened. I don't know what to say to the parents of these babies," Mr Lee said during a meeting with senior aides, according to his office.

"I was briefed that health authorities are investigating while leaving all possibilities open, including infectious diseases, and that bacteria detection is suspected from the blood of newborns," he said. "Health authorities and police should swiftly find out the exact cause."