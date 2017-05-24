South Korea military suspects object crossing border was North Korean balloon

SEOUL: An unidentified object that flew across the border from North Korea on Tuesday was most likely to have been a balloon carrying propaganda leaflets rather than a drone, the South Korean military said on Wednesday.

South Korea fired warning shots at the object as it crossed the border, and it disappeared from radar.

South Korea's Yonhap news agency earlier reported the object had been found near the border and identified as a balloon.

