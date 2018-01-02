South Korea offers high-level talks with North Korea on Jan 9

SEOUL: South Korea on Tuesday (Jan 2) proposed holding high-level talks with Pyongyang on Jan 9, after the North's leader Kim Jong Un held out an olive branch and said Pyongyang might attend the Winter Olympics.

"We hope that the South and North can sit face to face and discuss the participation of the North Korean delegation at the Pyeongchang Games as well as other issues of mutual interest for the improvement of inter-Korean ties," South Korea's unification minister Cho Myoung-gyon told a press conference.

Cho proposed that the two Koreas meet at the truce village of Panmunjom, in the heavily fortified demilitarised zone, according to South Korea's Yonhap news agency.

In a New Year's speech on Monday, Kim said that Pyongyang is "open to dialogue" with Seoul and will only use missiles if threatened.

He also said he will consider sending a delegation to the Winter Olympics Games to be held in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on Feb 9 to 25 and suggested the two Koreas "urgently meet" to discuss the possibility.

In response, South Korea's presidential office had said it welcomed Kim's offer to send a delegation to the Pyeongchang Games and hold talks with the South to discuss possible participation.

