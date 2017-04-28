South Korea paying for THAAD "impossible" - adviser to presidential frontrunner

A top foreign policy adviser to South Korean presidential frontrunner Moon Jae-in said on Friday that U.S. President Donald Trump's suggestion that Seoul pay for the THAAD advanced U.S. missile defense system would be an "impossible option".

In an exclusive interview, Trump told Reuters on Thursday that he wants South Korea to pay for the US$1 billion Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) system.

"Even if we purchase THAAD, its main operation would be in the hands of the United States," said Kim Ki-jung, a foreign policy adviser to Moon and professor at Seoul's Yonsei University.

"So purchasing it would be an impossible option. That was our topic when we were considering the options," Kim said.

Kim is a top foreign policy adviser to Moon, who is leading polls by a wide margin ahead of South Korea's May 9 election to replace impeached former President Park Geun-hye, whose government agreed with Washington last year to deploy THAAD.

Lee Ji-soo, a spokesman for Moon, said campaign officials were aware of the reported comments by Trump and deliberating his demand that South Korea pay for THAAD but added that there was no official comment from Moon's camp yet.

The U.S. military started the deployment of THAAD in early March, despite strong opposition from China, which says the system's radar can be used to spy into its territory. The deployment has also prompted a North Korean warning of retaliation.

South Korea said on Wednesday major elements of the system were moved into the planned site in the south of the country and the deployment would be complete for its full operation by the end of this year.

The top U.S. commander in the Pacific, Admiral Harry Harris, said the system would be operational "in coming days."

South Korea announced in July last year that THAAD would be deployed in the southeastern country of Seonjgu, but residents have protested, citing safety fears over the system's sophisticated radar and its potential to be a wartime target.

The Pentagon has described THAAD last month as a "critical measure" to defend South Koreans and U.S. forces against North Korean missiles.

South Korean and U.S. national security advisers agreed on Thursday that the deployment of a U.S. anti-missile defense system was moving ahead smoothly, South Korea's presidential office said.

