South Korea police says no explosives found at Samsung Life HQ
- Posted 14 Apr 2017 12:05
- Updated 14 Apr 2017 13:35
SEOUL: South Korean authorities found no explosives at the headquarters of Samsung Life Insurance Co Ltd in Seoul, police said on Friday.
A police official told Reuters that officers dispatched to the Samsung Life building in Seocho, a southern district of Seoul, concluded there were no explosives at 1:38 p.m. (0438 GMT).
The building had been evacuated earlier in the day following a report that explosives were inside.
(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Se Young Lee; Editing by Robert Birsel)
- Reuters