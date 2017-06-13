South Korea president to meet with Trump at White House: Statement

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump will meet South Korea's newly-installed President Moon Jae-in for talks from Jun 29 to 30, a White House statement said Tuesday (Jun 13).

"President Trump and President Moon will discuss ways to further strengthen the ironclad US-ROK (Republic of Korea) alliance, advance cooperation on economic and global issues, and deepen the friendship between the countries," the statement said.

"The leaders will also coordinate on North Korea-related issues, including countering the growing North Korean nuclear and missile threats," it added.